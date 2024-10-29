Shelling of Odesa region: Fragment of one of Russian missiles killed 71-year-old man
A 71-year-old man was killed in a Russian missile attack on the Odesa region.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.
"In the afternoon, the Russians attacked our region with two X-31P guided missiles, which did not reach their targets. The missiles were launched by a Russian Su-30 fighter jet from the Black Sea. Unfortunately, a fragment of one of the enemy missiles killed a 71-year-old man in the Odesa district who was near the sea," the statement said.
As a reminder, on the afternoon of October 29, 2024, Odesa and the region were under Russian missile attacks.
