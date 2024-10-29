Parliament plans to consider draft law that will stop work of hospitals and schools - Association of Ukrainian Cities

The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider today draft law No. 6013, which could lead to the shutdown of hospitals, schools, heat and water supply companies of communal property.

They stated that they had appealed to the relevant Committee of the Verkhovna Rada on this issue.

"The draft Law of Ukraine "On Peculiarities of Regulation of Entrepreneurial Activity of Certain Types of Legal Entities and Their Associations in the Transition Period" No. 6013 is being prepared for consideration in the second reading, which directly violates Articles 142 and 143 of the Constitution of Ukraine, as it prohibits territorial communities from forming communal enterprises, pooling budget funds, and creating necessary services.

Given that healthcare and other institutions have been municipal enterprises since 2018 as a result of the reform, the adoption of such a law will stop or at least complicate the provision of vital services to community residents. Moreover, the requirement to reorganize all municipal enterprises into business entities is the privatization of critical infrastructure, which requires transparent legislation and broad public discussion," the Association of Ukrainian Cities reminded.

