Government included Unmanned Systems Forces in list of state customers for drones and electronic warfare equipment

The Cabinet of Ministers has included the Command of Unmanned Systems Forces in the list of state customers of drones and electronic warfare equipment purchased through the Ministry of Defense and the State Special Communications Service.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that in the context of a full-scale Russian invasion, this will increase Ukraine's defense capabilities by increasing the use of unmanned and robotic systems in the air, on water and on land.

"The SSU Command will also be able to receive active means of countering technical intelligence based on the results of procurement by the Ministry of Defense and the State Special Communications Service. This will increase the effectiveness of defense against enemy drones and other enemy intelligence assets," the defense ministry said.

"We have the ability to develop a technological advantage over the enemy. The creation of a separate type of troops for the use of unmanned systems has already optimized the use of drones on the battlefield. And inclusion in the list of state customers will allow the Command of the Armed Forces to make more efficient and effective decisions on the use of the latest technologies," said Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

The Ministry of Defense added that the Unmanned Systems Forces joined the pilot project due to the expansion of the list of state customers, which was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine by amending the Government Resolution No. 256 of March 24, 2023.