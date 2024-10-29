State has mechanisms for confiscation of funds illegally received by heads of MSEC, - Chief Justice Kravchenko

The state has legal mechanisms to confiscate millions of dollars illegally received by the heads of the MSEC.

This was stated by Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Ukraine Stanislav Kravchenko, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

Kravchenko commented on the existence of legal grounds for confiscation of funds from the detained heads of the MSEC in the context of the statement by the head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, Viktor Pavlushchyk, about the impossibility of such confiscation due to the lack of procedure.

"I think that the state has enough legal mechanisms to decide on such things," the Chief Justice said.

According to him, the country has specific legal mechanisms for confiscation of funds, and these specifics will be determined during the investigation of criminal proceedings.

Read more: Ukraine confiscated dry cargo under flag of Cameroon for illegal entry into ports of occupied Crimea

"It should be a clear procedure... when it comes to searches in criminal proceedings... It can be recognized as an illegal benefit if it is proven. If only a part of these funds (is recognized as illegally obtained - IF-U), then there may be a general confiscation," Kravchenko explained.

The Chief Justice also emphasized that, in addition to Art. 368 of the Criminal Code (unlawful benefit), anti-corruption legislation has changed significantly over the past 10 years. It now includes the concept of "illicit enrichment".

Kravchenko said that for the special confiscation procedure, it must be proved that the funds were obtained by criminal means. In other words, in theory, the funds can be confiscated from the heads of the MSEC both under the general confiscation procedure and under the special confiscation procedure.

Funds from confiscation go only to the state, he added.

Read more: Latvia to hand over 20 cars confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine

Corruption in the MSEC

On 5 October, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that the head of the MSEC in the Khmelnytskyi region, Krupa, was found to have $6 million in cash during searches. Suspilne noted that it was Tetiana Krupa, who is a member of the "Servant of the People" party in the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council. Tetiana Krupa has been working as the Chief Doctor of the Regional Forensic Medical Examination Commission since 2008.

It was also reported that the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional centre of the MSEC was detained and notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment.

Currently, the SBI is studying the lists found in the office of the head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa. They contain names and fictitious diagnoses.

On Monday, 7 October, the Pecherskyi District Court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention on the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC, Tetiana Krupa.

On 10 October, Oleksandr Krupa, the son of Tetiana Krupa, resigned at his own request from the post of head of the Pension Fund in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has announced that it will conduct a second full check of the declaration of Tetiana Krupa, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Centre for Medical and Social Expertise.

On 16 October, the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, published information that 49 prosecutors of the Khmelnytskyi region, headed by the regional prosecutor Oliinik, had received disability by "covering up" the corruption scheme of the servant of the people Krupa in the MSEC and the Pension Fund. In particular, the journalist provided a list of the names of all prosecutors and described the criminal scheme used.

A list of 30 heads of regional prosecutor's offices who receive the highest pensions has also been published.

Following the scandal, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, which resulted in the resignation of Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin and the approval of a plan to reform the MSEC.

Read more: Putin authorizes seizure of US and American property in Russia in response to confiscated Russian assets