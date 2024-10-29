Verkhovna Rada adopts improved draft law on plea bargains: top corrupt officials will not be able to pay off, - Shabunin

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted draft law No. 12039, which improves the regulation of plea agreements in criminal proceedings on corruption and corruption-related criminal offenses.

This was written by the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center Vitalii Shabunin, Censor.NET reports.

"The Rada passed a bill that improves plea bargaining. This advocacy campaign took the AntAC (with partners) two years. Let me remind you that this draft law is one of the EU's requirements for receiving 4 billion euros. The report on Ukraine's fulfillment of its obligations to the EU will be published tomorrow. So the MPs managed to get in the last carriage," Shabunin said.

According to him, "the new law No. 12039 clearly states that top corrupt officials will not be able to pay off."

Read more: To implement "Victory Plan", legislative changes are envisaged, - Stefanchuk

He explained that agreements with organizers of grand corruption schemes can only be concluded if they hand over another organizer.

"Plea bargains with organizers of grand corruption schemes can only be made if they give up another organizer. Conditionally, Boholyubov will be able to mitigate his punishment a bit only if he testifies against Kolomoisky. Agreements with the investigation (in most cases) are the only chance to find the organizers of the scheme," said the head of the AntAC.

As a reminder, on July 18, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading draft law No. 11340, which would allow corrupt officials to "pay off" from prison.

The head of the Servant of the People faction, Arakhamia, said that the adoption of this bill is one of the obligations to the EU partners.