Polish media with reference to "servant of people" Mykola Stefanchuk wrote about end of the war and elections in 6-9 months, People’s Deputy says it is fake

The Polish edition of Wiadomości w Onet published an interview with a member of the Servant of the People faction, the brother of the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Mykola Stefanchuk, in which he claims that the presidential election in Ukraine will take place in six to nine months, because the war will end in victory. The People's Deputy himself denies such a conversation with the Polish journalist.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The Bukvy publication cites a part of the article by Polish journalist Marcin Wyrwal, which concerns Mykola Stefanchuk:

"Ukraine's presidential election will take place in six months, nine months at the most," says Mykola Stefanchuk as we sit in a small circle for dinner in a reserved room at a restaurant in Khmelnytskyi. Mykola Stefanchuk, a member of parliament from the Servant of the People party and brother of the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, seems confident in what he is saying.

- But, according to the Ukrainian constitution, in order for elections to be held, the war must first end.

- "Well, yes," Stefanchuk confirms.

- And how will it end?

- Russia gives back all the territories it has seized since 2014, including the entire Donbas and Crimea, and pays reparations.

- Is this scenario... a bit unrealistic?

- Not at all.

The journalist emphasizes that these words of not the last Ukrainian politician were so unexpected that after the meeting he sent him a text message asking if he could be quoted accurately. Stefanchuk immediately replied: "Of course."

Read more: Yesterday, Rada worked for 30 minutes, there were no votes due to empty hall, - People’s Deputy Rudyk

The People`s Deputy denies all the information presented in the Polish media and claims that he has not communicated with the journalist.

"Today, a false information attack was launched against me in the media, based on an article by Polish journalist Marcin Wyrwal in the publication Wiadomości w Onet, which spreads false information and claims that I spoke at some "restaurant dinners" about the timing of the elections in 6-9 months. This is an absolute and outright lie," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook.

The "Servant of the People" emphasized that while martial law is in place in Ukraine, there can be no manipulations and speculations on the topic of elections.

"Today we have a Victory Plan for Ukraine and we must follow its points. Any talks about the start of the electoral process and the elections can begin only after Ukraine's victory," the post reads.

Read more: International observers did not recognize elections in Georgia as free and fair - Borrell