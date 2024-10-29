War is no excuse for tolerating corruption, - EU Ambassador to Ukraine Mathernova

There is always a corruption component in war, but war is not a justification for tolerating corruption.

This was stated by the Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"I think that in general, public control, journalistic control, civil society control is key to the success of any country in the fight against corruption. So I actually think you're doing a great job of holding the authorities accountable," the ambassador said when asked what important things Ukraine should focus on in the context of fighting corruption.

Mathernova noted: "I think that Ukraine's strength is its civil society and free journalists."

Specifying whether corruption affects Ukraine's success in the heat of battle, the ambassador noted that it is difficult for her to speculate on this, but expressed the opinion that there is no such thing as a pure war, there is a corruption component in one way or another.

"But war is not a justification for tolerating corruption. I think it happens very often," the EU Ambassador emphasized.

In this regard, Mathernova called for continuing anti-corruption work not only at the level of anti-corruption infrastructure bodies, but also non-governmental organizations, civil society and journalists.