Current heads of MSEC will not be allowed to work in new system of medical commissions - Ministry of Health

The current heads of medical and social expert commissions (MSECs) will not be able to take positions in the updated system of medical commissions.

According to Censor.NET, the press service of the Ministry of Health told this in a comment to Suspilne.

It is noted that other doctors who are currently working in the MSEC will be able to apply for a job in a hospital from January 1, 2025, but under certain conditions.

"The main criterion by which they will be selected will be their medical practice. As explained by the Ministry of Health, this change is necessary to ensure that the examination is carried out by doctors with an up-to-date level of medical knowledge. Cases that have already been accepted for examination by the MSEC will be transferred to new commissions while maintaining the queue for consideration," the Ministry of Health explained.

Decisions made by the MSEC by December 31 will be valid. Only those cases in which law enforcement agencies are conducting investigations or in which legislators determine the categories for review in accordance with the latest decision of the National Security and Defense Council will be reviewed.

Corruption in the MSEC

On 5 October, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that the head of the MSEC in the Khmelnytskyi region, Krupa, was found to have $6 million in cash during searches. Suspilne noted that it was Tetiana Krupa, who is a member of the "Servant of the People" party in the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council. Tetiana Krupa has been working as the Chief Doctor of the Regional Forensic Medical Examination Commission since 2008.

It was also reported that the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional centre of the MSEC was detained and notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment.

Currently, the SBI is studying the lists found in the office of the head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa. They contain names and fictitious diagnoses.

On Monday, 7 October, the Pecherskyi District Court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention on the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC, Tetiana Krupa.

On 10 October, Oleksandr Krupa, the son of Tetiana Krupa, resigned at his own request from the post of head of the Pension Fund in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has announced that it will conduct a second full check of the declaration of Tetiana Krupa, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Centre for Medical and Social Expertise.

On 16 October, the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, published information that 49 prosecutors of the Khmelnytskyi region, headed by the regional prosecutor Oliinik, had received disability by "covering up" the corruption scheme of the servant of the people Krupa in the MSEC and the Pension Fund. In particular, the journalist provided a list of the names of all prosecutors and described the criminal scheme used.

A list of 30 heads of regional prosecutor's offices who receive the highest pensions has also been published.

Following the scandal, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, which resulted in the resignation of Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin and the approval of a plan to reform the MSEC.

