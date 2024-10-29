6 more children returned from TOT in Kherson region - RMA

6 children were returned from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"Volunteers managed to return six children from the still occupied left bank of the region. These are two girls and four boys, aged 8 to 16. Among the returnees is a foster family that is raising a girl deprived of parental care. Her adult brother was evacuated with her. Thanks to the rescue operation conducted by Save Ukraine, the children can forget about the horrors they experienced.", Prokudin wrote.

In particular, about how they were forced to attend so-called "Russian schools" that have more to do with enemy propaganda than education.

The head of the RMA noted that over ten months of this year, 224 children from Kherson region have been evacuated from the occupation. He expressed his gratitude to everyone who is making efforts to return the children.

Read more: Russian troops hit residential building in Stanislav: 4 wounded, including children