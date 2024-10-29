Lubinets called on participants of Red Cross conference to adopt subsequent decisions on Russia’s responsibility for crimes

Today, the 34th International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent started in Geneva. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets appealed to the participants of the event to make subsequent resolutions on the responsibility of the Russian Federation for crimes.

He wrote about this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Will the Red Cross conference in Geneva adopt subsequent decisions on Russia's responsibility for crimes? When answering this question, one must be realistic. We need to remember how the organization has been responding to Russia's violations of the Geneva Conventions for 10 years. How it has remained silent on the killing of civilians and prisoners of war. How the actions of the aggressor are advocated," emphasized Lubinets.

He added that he has repeatedly criticized and will continue to criticize the organization's activities until they take at least one effective step, instead of hiding behind the mask of "neutrality."

The Ombudsman reminded of the start of the International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent in Geneva, which takes place once every four years.

"The organization has one chance every four years to show the strength of its mandate. We need to adopt specific decisions and resolutions! Not just another discussion!" - Lubinets urged.

