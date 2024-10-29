Pentagon: Couple of thousand DPRK troops are moving toward Kursk region

Approximately several thousand North Korean soldiers are already moving toward the Kursk region in Russia. A smaller number of them are already in the Kursk region.

This was stated at a briefing by Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

According to Ryder, initial signs indicate that Russia may use them as infantry against Ukrainian troops.

"We remain concerned that Russia intends to use these soldiers in combat or to support combat operations against Ukrainian troops in Kursk," the Pentagon spokesman said.

Ryder added that he could not confirm reports that North Korean troops were on the territory of Ukraine itself.

"We continue to monitor the situation closely and are consulting with our Ukrainian partners, as well as other allies and partners," the Pentagon spokesman said.

DPRK military in Russia

As a reminder, the day before, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed Russia's involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine.

On October 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, according to intelligence, the first North Korean military would be used by Russia in combat zones on October 27-28.

On October 28, the Pentagon said that the DPRK had sent about 10,000 of its military to Russia for training and further participation in hostilities against Ukraine, which will happen in the "next few weeks."

The Pentagon said that Ukrainian troops could use the American weapons provided to them against the North Korean military if the DPRK enters the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia.