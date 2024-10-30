Robotic complexes reduced number of casualties in units of Defense Forces by 30% - General Staff

Thanks to the use of robotic complexes in units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, it was possible to reduce losses among the military by 30%.

NV was informed about this by a source in the General Staff, Censor.NET reports.

As the interlocutor of the publication noted, the Central Research Institute of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducts relevant simulations. According to them, the use of robotic complexes in units of the Armed Forces ensures a reduction in personnel losses by up to 30%.

The General Staff explained that small robotic logistics platforms are engaged in transportation over a distance of 5 kilometers.

Thanks to them, the Ukrainian military can be provided with food, ammunition, and bullets in dangerous areas, as well as evacuate the wounded.

In addition, during the transportation, the Russian occupiers cannot cause additional losses to the Ukrainian defenders, since the robot is controlled remotely.

"Technological developments are available in most military units. Work is currently underway to ensure the stimulation of such innovative activities," the representative of the General Staff added to the publication.