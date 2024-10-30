Russia has no offensive groups in south. Stabilisation operations are still underway near Levadne - Southern Defence Forces

In southern Ukraine, the Russian army, including forces in occupied Crimea, has concentrated about 200,000 troops. The enemy has made no significant advances.

Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Southern Defence Forces, said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"So far, the enemy has not created any offensive groups, according to our intelligence, but in several areas it is creating additional assault groups to conduct assault operations with small infantry forces," he said.

Voloshyn noted that the occupiers are distributing their forces between all directions of the south, taking into account where they will increase their efforts and where they plan to keep the defence.

According to him, there are currently no significant advances by the enemy there.

A few days ago, due to constant assault actions, the enemy penetrated a short distance, to the depth of a platoon stronghold near the village of Levadne. Now the Southern Defence Forces are conducting a stabilisation operation to level the situation," the spokeman of the Southern Defence Forces said.

According to him, the occupiers continue to carry out air strikes, GABs, missile attacks and counter-battery operations.

At the same time, the spokesman added that the vast majority of islands in Kherson region are under the fire control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Earlier, DeepState analysts said that Russian invaders had occupied the village of Levadne in Zaporizhzhia region.

The spokesman for the Southern Defence Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are conducting a stabilisation operation near the village of Levadne, Zaporizhzhia region.