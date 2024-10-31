145 combat clashes took place at front during day, most of them in Kurakhove direction - General Staff

The situation at the front remains difficult. Over the past day, the largest number of clashes occurred in the Kurakhove, Pokrovsk and Kupiansk sectors.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements using 11 missiles, as well as 83 air strikes, in particular, dropped 146 drones. In addition, it carried out 5049 attacks, 137 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 1618 kamikaze drones to destroy.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of Myropillia, Khotyn, Novenke, Stetskivka, Pysarivka in the Sumy region; Kharkiv, Mali Prokhody, Kudiivka, Kozacha Lopan, Kupiansk, Holubivka, Podoly, Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region; Druzhba, Myrnohrad, Romanivka, Kurakhove in the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Preobrazhenka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Hostilities in the east

The enemy actively used aviation in the Kharkiv sector, attacking once near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, 21 occupants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Novoosynove, Kolisnykivka, Pershotravneve, Pishchane, Kruhliakivka, Zelenyi Hai, Vyshneve, Bohuslavka, Petropavlivka, Lozova, Kindrashivka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 11 times. He tried to advance towards Katerynivka, Hrekivka, Terny, Zarichne, Druzheliubivka, and in the Serebrianske forestry.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two assault attacks by Russian invaders near Verkhniokamianske and Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked once near Chasiv Yar.

The situation remains tense in the Pokrovsk sector, where our defenders stopped 28 aggressor's assault and offensive actions towards the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Novohrodivka, Vyshneve, Krutyi Yar and Selydove.

In the Kurakhivka sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 41 attacks on positions near Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Illinka, Maksymilianivka, Hostre, Yelyzavetivka, Dalne, Antonivka, Kurakhivka, Kreminna Balka, Voznesenka and Katerynivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made eight assaults on our positions in the areas of Bohoiavlenka, Maksymivka, Trudove, and Novoukrainka. He actively used attack and bombing aircraft to attack the area.

The situation in the south and north

In the Huliaipillia sector, the enemy made one futile attempt to push our defenders from their positions near Charivne.

The situation in the Prydniprovsk sector remained unchanged. The enemy conducted four unsuccessful attacks.

In the Orikhivsk and Toretsk sectors, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations but attacked settlements with attack and bomber aircraft.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aircraft in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

The operation in the Kursk region is continuing. Over the past day, the Russians launched 19 strikes with 20 guided aerial bombs and fired 133 artillery shells at Russian territory.

Enemy losses

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one control center, two air defense facilities, one cannon at a firing position, two field ammunition depots, three areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment, as well as four radar stations of the Russian invaders.

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1310 people over the past day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized 19 tanks, 17 armored combat vehicles, 58 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, eight air defense systems, 84 operational and tactical UAVs, 2 cruise missiles, 121 vehicles, and 3 units of special equipment of the occupiers.

Read more: Russian troops occupied Bohoiavlenka and Novoukrainka and advanced in Selydove and Yasna Poliana - DeepState. MAPS