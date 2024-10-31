Ruscists are preparing assaults with armored vehicles in Zaporizhzhia direction - Defense Forces of South

The Russian occupiers are preparing to use armored vehicles in the Vremivka direction not only to transport assault groups but also to provide fire support for infantry.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, in a commentary to LIGA.net, citing intelligence data.

According to him, the occupiers plan to use armored vehicles in the area of Pryiutne and Levadne, Zaporizhzhia region.

Voloshyn said that armored vehicles were trained at one of the training grounds in the temporarily occupied territory of the region. In addition, the occupiers are preparing to conduct more active hostilities under the cover of drones and with the use of various anti-thermal cloaks.

In modern warfare, equipment is not a panacea. It is quite vulnerable in modern combat conditions, so it is not always effective. Especially in the south, where the combat line actually passes through the steppe zone, the equipment is far visible and easier to target with drones or artillery," the Armed Forces spokesman emphasized.

At the same time, Voloshyn adds that the Russian invaders continue to use buggies and motorcycles to move quickly between positions, as well as to deliver personnel and certain types of weapons. However, they are effectively targeted by Ukrainian drones.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy made eight assaults on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Bohoiavlenka, Maksymivka, Trudove, and Novoukrainka in the Vremivsk sector yesterday. Russians were actively using attack and bomber aircraft to carry out the attacks.