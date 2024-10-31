If partners voice closed annexes of "Victory Plan", then they do not want to give it to us - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not support the fact that some international partners have begun to talk about the content of the closed annexes to the Victory Plan.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with the heads of territorial communities and districts of Zakarpattia, Censor.NET reports.

According to the head of state, everything in the internal"Victory Plan" does not need to be announced.

"Just like we did not announce everything in the Victory Plan for our partners. Although partners have already begun to give some messages in the information space abroad. To be honest, I don't really support this. I believe that any plan is strong when it is supported. If you want to publicly say the details, the closed annexes that are in the plan, which relate to the missiles that we asked our partners for. You should first say that "I give" and then tell everyone what is in the annexes," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President noted that if one of the partners first says what is in the applications, it means that they do not really want to give something.

"Thus, they postpone the decision," the head of state added.

The day before, The New York Times wrote that in a secret clause of the Victory Plan, Zelenskyy asked for Tomahawk missiles.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy was outraged that the request for Tomahawk missiles from the United States was leaked to the media.

Ukraine's "Victory Plan"

On October 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan at a meeting in the Verkhovna Rada. The main points of the Victory Plan are Ukraine's invitation to join NATO and the strengthening of defense.

According to Zelenskyy, the Victory Plan consists of five points and three secret annexes. The secret annexes are to the defense, economic, and deterrence points, and are available to partners with the appropriate assistance capacity.

According to media reports, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing another Plan, which will deal with domestic decisions and will not be an alternative to the Victory Plan.

