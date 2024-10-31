Air strike on high-rise building in Kharkiv: body of 15-year-old boy was found under rubble - Prosecutor’s Office (updated)

The body of the second victim, a 15-year-old boy, was found under the rubble at the site of a Russian air strike on a high-rise building in Kharkiv.

This was stated by the speaker of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Dmytro Chubenko, during a telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

He noted that rescuers are now deciding how to unblock the boy's body. He lived on the first floor with his grandparents.

"They can visually see the body, but there are very heavy plates on it. Most likely, he died because there are no signs of life," Chubenko said.

According to him, the rescue work will continue until the rubble is completely dismantled and it is established that there is really no one there.

"There are also several apartments that have collapsed - they were rented, and the neighbors have no accurate information about how many people lived there, no contacts of these people, no understanding of whether they were in the apartments at the time of the hit. Therefore, they will completely dismantle the rubble. The six floors are actually folded into one, so it is a very complicated operation from the technical side," Chubenko said.

The spokesman noted that it is a panel house and several panels of walls and floor are now hanging in the air above the place where rescuers are working.

"The latest information is a 12-year-old boy who has been unblocked, 35 injured. Yesterday, the boy showed small signs of life, paramedics resuscitated him for 40 minutes, but failed to bring him back to life," the prosecutor's representative added.

Updated information as of 13:35

"Rescuers unblocked the body of a civilian man aged approximately 25-30 years. The death toll has risen to 2. The rescue and search operation is ongoing," Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, said.