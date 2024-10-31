Participants of KSF for youth will address NATO on importance of membership in Alliance - Yatsenyuk

Participants of this year's Kyiv Security Forum for Youth will return with a letter to NATO on the importance of Ukraine's membership in the Alliance.

This was stated by the chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum, Arseniy Yatsenyuk, Censor.NET reports.

Opening the 10th KSF for young people, he said that the forum would become "a tribune for those who are fighting for Ukraine today and a tribune for those who will rebuild Ukraine tomorrow".

Yatsenyuk said that as a result of the forum, the participants would write two documents - letters to NATO and to the Ukrainian government on the importance of Ukraine's membership in the Alliance: "You have a great opportunity for the world to hear the word of Ukrainian youth, why Ukraine should become a member of NATO, why it will be a member, and what needs to be done to make it a member of the European Union."

According to the former prime minister, if the young people we have here express their vision, we will not have another Budapest Memorandum or another Bucharest of 2008.

"We need to draw conclusions. And we need to move forward so that Ukraine and the entire civilised world can win. My hopes are for the Ukrainian army. My hopes are for each of you. The hope of our country is that we will win this righteous war. And Generation W will indeed be a generation of winners. I am convinced of this," Yatsenyuk concluded.

The Kyiv Security Forum for Youth is a leading platform for engaging young leaders in discussions on national security and international relations. Since 2012, 9 Kyiv Security Forums for Youth have been held. In September 2021, the Kyiv Security Forum launched the "West-East, North-South" youth meetings initiative.

