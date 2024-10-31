There is no doubt that Ukraine will become NATO member, - Rutte’s aide

NATO is doing everything possible for Ukraine to win and become a member of the North Atlantic Alliance.

This was stated by NATO Assistant Secretary General for Public Diplomacy Marie-Doha Besancenot during the KSF (Kyiv Security Forum) for Youth, Censor.NET reports.

She noted that the new Secretary General Mark Rutte paid his first visit to Ukraine, and later convened a summit of NATO defense ministers, which was attended by the President of Ukraine.

Besanceno said that Rutte emphasized three priorities.

Watch more: "Ukrainian generation of war": Kyiv Security Forum for Youth starts LIVE BROADCAST

The first is to continue investing in the defense of NATO member states. The second is to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and to support its ability to produce its own weapons. The third is the growth of global challenges to Euro-Atlantic security.

"Ukraine will become a member of NATO, there is no doubt about it, and all Allies have made these decisions at previous summits," she emphasized.

The Assistant Secretary-General also said that a NATO command had been established to coordinate support and training for Ukraine and that at least €40 billion in military aid to Ukraine had been agreed at the EU level for the next year.

Read more: Unity of West is in making right decisions in current world of challenges - Yatsenyuk at special event of KSF

Besancenot emphasized the need to study Ukraine's experience in combat operations, as the Armed Forces of Ukraine demonstrate "real miracles on the battlefield."

She drew attention to new technologies that are truly changing the course of hostilities. In particular, these are Sea Baby and other marine drones.

"They have completely put the Russian Black Sea Fleet out of action, and we see that Ukraine is still independently developing other technologies, including electronic signal jamming equipment. Modern technology, all these innovations, they are transforming the future of warfare," summarized Rutte's aide.

Read more: Security Assurances Agreements for Ukraine are not alternative to joining NATO, - British Ambassador Harris

The Kyiv Security Forum for Youth is a leading platform for engaging young leaders in discussions on national security and international relations. Since 2012, 9 Kyiv Security Forums for Youth have been held. In September 2021, the Kyiv Security Forum launched the "West-East, North-South" youth meetings initiative.

Information partners of the KSF: Censor.NET, Espreso, TVA, Gordon, Gazeta.ua, Interfax-Ukraine, Glavkom, Ukraine World, Media Center Ukraine, Ukraine Crisis Media Center, "Day", Telegraph, Defense Express, INDEX.

Read more: Ukraine and Hungary preparing bilateral document, which includes issue of joining NATO - Zelenskyy