Occupiers are trying to make forced crossing of Siverskyi Donets-Donbas channel, Defense Forces block and destroy assault groups - 24th SMB

The enemy is storming Chasiv Yar with small infantry groups, trying to bring personnel into the destroyed and temporarily occupied "Kanal" neighborhood and cross the canal itself.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Andrii Polukhin, a representative of the press service of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo, on "Suspilne Novyny".

"Sometimes such a group can go beyond the canal, into one of the destroyed buildings near it, but it is blocked. Then they find themselves in these ruins, and our guys work on that point," noted Polukhin.

Earlier, the commander of the security company of the 5th Brigade Yevhen Martynets said that the Russians entered the suburbs of Chasiv Yar and are trying to advance in the suburbs, but the enemy had no strategic success.

