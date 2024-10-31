Norway to provide Ukraine with NASAMS air defence systems as part of new aid package - Ministry of Defence

As part of a new aid package worth 500 million euros, Norway will provide Ukraine with not only F-16 fighters but also NASAMS air defence systems.

This was stated by the Director of the Department of International Cooperation of the Ministry of Defence Hennadii Kovalenko during the Kyiv Security Forum, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the package will include F-16 aircraft and NASAMS systems, as stated by Norwegian Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram during his visit to Odesa.

"He emphasised the next package of assistance from Norway in the amount of 500 million euros, which includes F-16s and NASAMS systems", Kovalenko said.

According to the defence ministry official, Norway also expressed its readiness to invest in Ukraine's defence industry, following the example of Denmark.

Earlier it was reported that Norway would provide Ukraine with six F-16s and help strengthen Ukraine's air defence.

As a reminder, Ukraine received the first F-16s from the Netherlands.