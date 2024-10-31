Shahed’s attack on Kyiv: debris damages high-voltage power line

On the morning of October 31, a high-voltage line was damaged in Kyiv as a result of a Russian drone crash.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by DTEK.

"Thanks to automatic switching, the electricity supply in the homes of Kyiv residents was not cut off. However, the line needs significant restoration. Power engineers continue to repair it," the statement said.

As a reminder, on the night of October 31, Russia once again attacked Kyiv with attack drones. The consequences of the enemy attack were recorded in the Podil district of the capital.

Read more: Shaheds’ attack on Kyiv: drone debris caused fire