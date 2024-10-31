Poroshenko urges authorities to fulfill European Commission’s demands on telethon and media freedom

During his speech in parliament, Petro Poroshenko called on the authorities to fulfill the requirements of the European Commission set out in the annual report on enlargement. The EС, in particular, publicly criticized the activities of the United News telethon and its funding from the budget. The European Commission also calls on the authorities to ensure the parliamentary rights of the opposition and resume live broadcasting of the Verkhovna Rada meetings.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the European Solidarity.

"More than 90% of Ukrainians support integration into the European Union and NATO. Yesterday, the main message was the Enlargement Report - the report on enlargement issued by the European Commission," Poroshenko noted.

"For the first time, the European Commission criticized the "United News" marathon in its report, which is an annual assessment of EU candidate countries," Poroshenko said, adding that official Brussels is concerned about the lack of objectivity in the telethon and its financing from the state budget. "Brussels recommends gradually restoring media diversity without waiting for the war to end. This means including opposition TV channels. The European Union also drew attention to the activities of the Rada TV channel, which has no opposition views and has not broadcast parliamentary sessions since 2022," the fifth President said.

Read more: Borrell: Ukraine continues to advance key reforms despite war

"We have to take the money from the telethon. We have to change the functioning of the Rada TV channel, we have to cancel the orders that restrict international parliamentary activities," Poroshenko said.

He also once again called for bringing the draft state budget for next year in line with military threats. Poroshenko noted that according to the DeepState resource, Selydove was lost yesterday. "We must take money away from prosecutors, the budget must be military, with a military special fund, with the maximum salary for the military at the front and a number of proposals put forward by European Solidarity," Poroshenko said.

"I ask you to put to a vote the amendment signed by me and Yuzhanina, which takes money from prosecutors, and to adopt the budget with the recommendations you have heard," Poroshenko summarized.

Read more: European Commission prepares report without recommendations to promote Ukraine’s accession - Financial Times

As it is known, Petro Poroshenko and members of the Eurosolidarity party proposed real sources for filling the state budget. According to the EU's proposals, all untargeted expenditures should be reduced, and the military tax should be used exclusively for the needs of the army. "Our proposals allow us to reduce expenditures and mobilize revenues by 170 billion hryvnias - without increasing the tax burden on poor people. We propose to reduce expenditures by 105 billion and increase state budget revenues by 65 billion," Poroshenko said. He also proposes to limit the salaries of officials so that they do not exceed the amount of money provided to the military on the front line. However, the mono-majority rejected the opposition's amendments.

As a reminder, the European Commission criticized the United News telethon and said that Ukraine should work to restore a pluralistic media landscape. In his turn, Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications Mykola Tochytskyi noted that the European Commission's recommendations regarding United News were taken into account, and the state would stop supporting the marathon after the end of martial law