Poland hopes that NATO will allow shooting down Russian missiles over Ukraine - Foreign Ministry spokesman Wronski

The head of Polish diplomacy, Radoslaw Sikorski, hopes that NATO and the Alliance countries, including the United States, will change their position and agree to shoot down Russian missiles over the territory of Ukraine by allied air defense forces.

This was stated by Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski in a comment to Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

According to the Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman, Minister Sikorski's personal opinion on the need to shoot down Russian missiles flying in the direction of Poland by allied forces over the territory of Ukraine is known. He noted that for this position, which he still holds, the Polish minister "has been repeatedly criticized within NATO."

"As we know, NATO countries, the Organization itself, and the United States have expressed negative views on this initiative. But Minister Sikorsky expects this position (of the allies - Ed.) to change," Vronsky stated.