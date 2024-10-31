DPRK military is already in Kursk region, but there is zero reaction in world - Zelenskyy
North Korean troops are already in the Kursk region but have not yet taken part in hostilities.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with the South Korean TV channel KBS, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.
"The North Korean military is already in the Kursk region. They have not yet participated in hostilities, but they will. This is a matter of days, not months," Zelenskyy said.
He noted that by involving North Korean soldiers in combat, Putin is testing the West's reaction, and if there is no reaction, the foreign contingent on the Russian side will increase: "With the North Korean contingent, Putin is testing the reaction of the West, NATO countries and South Korea. And I believe that after all these reactions, Putin will increase the contingent."
The President also called the current reaction to the involvement of the DPRK military zero. "This is nothing, this is zero," Zelenskyy said.
