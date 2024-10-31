We will be able to transfer MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine when we receive proper replacement - Polish MFA

Poland will hand over its MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine when it receives a replacement from its allies.

This was stated by Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

The diplomat noted that since the beginning of the full-scale war, Poland has handed over armored vehicles, artillery systems, as well as the "maximum number" of spare parts and components for the MiG-29 to Ukraine.

"But Poland is also under threat to a certain extent. And if something is flying in the direction of Poland, there must be means to shoot it down. Poland currently has 48 F-16s and has ordered 32 more F-35s. But so far, Poland has only F-16s, which is not enough capacity to guarantee full control over the sky. Therefore, as soon as it becomes possible to replace these dozen MiGs, which are well-equipped in technical terms, with other aircraft that will be transferred to Poland, then they can be transferred to Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Wronski added that the Polish government is first and foremost obliged to defend the state, guarantee the security of its citizens and territory, and secondly, to help its closest allies.

"At the same time, we realize that Ukraine, by repelling Russia's attack, is also protecting us. But Poland's defense needs come first," the Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman explained.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Poland refuses to hand over MiG-29 aircraft, although Ukraine has agreed with NATO to send NATO aircraft to Poland in exchange.