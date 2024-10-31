"President has become main media of country" - Zelenskyy’s adviser Lytvyn

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a media person who has a very significant influence, in some ways much greater than all traditional media.

This was stated by Dmytro Lytvyn, President Zelenskyy's communications advisor, in an interview with Detector Media, Censor.NET reports.

"In general, the story is that the world has become a little different from a media point of view. It happens that the traditional media we are used to, such as Ukrinform, has less influence than a very active person who can act as a media outlet, such as the Ukrainian ambassador to a particular country. We have to look at this in a modern way. There is media, and in some ways it can be successful and reach certain audiences. And it happens that a person can be the media itself, carrying information about Ukraine. In one of my interviews, I said that the President is the main media of the country. I was later told that this was incorrect, wrong.

The president has objectively become the main media of the country and can influence the way he comments on something, or addresses or reacts to a particular audience. The president is an example of a media personality who has a very significant influence, in some ways much greater than all the traditional media that exist. I think this area also needs to be developed. You raised the question about Ukrinform, that it should be in other audiences. Not only Ukrinform, but also representatives of Ukraine, Ukrainians in general and Ukrainian organizations are also media work," said Dmytro Lytvyn.

As a reminder, Dmytro Lytvyn is a former journalist who worked for LB.ua and Inter TV channel and later joined the Presidential Office and was one of the authors of presidential speeches. Later, President Zelenskyy appointed Lytvyn as a strategic communications advisor.

NV found out that the new presidential adviser, Dmytro Lytvyn, who had previously been known for a number of scandalous publications about the need to disband the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was an analyst for Podrobytsi Tyzhnia (Inter TV channel), and in 2013-2014 was a member of the close team of Inter owner Serhii Lovochkin (head of President Yanukovych's administration and later People's Deputy from the OPFL), which at that time produced all the channel's information product.

Moreover, according to Nataliia Lihachova, Editor-in-Chief of Detektor Media, Lytvyn worked together with Igor Shuvalov, a Russian political strategist who de facto ran Lovochkin's information team.

One of the journalists, who used to be Lytvyn's colleague, told NV on condition of anonymity that he continued to communicate with Shuvalov even after the visiting political strategist was expelled from the country by the SSU due to his anti-Ukrainian activities.

Also, according to NV, while working as a speechwriter, Lytvyn ran an anonymous Telegram channel Telekoshmar for two years, where he discussed political events and television.

Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda reported systemic pressure from the Presidential Office.

Later, UP reported that Dmytro Lytvyn, the Presidential Communications Advisor, is the person from the Presidential Office who blocks communication with Ukrainska Pravda journalists and their participation in interviews and events.

At the same time, Lytvyn later denied UP's claims that the Office of the President was putting pressure on the media outlet.