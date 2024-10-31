Zelenskyy: Russia is not protected by anything. Before operation near Kursk, there were several thousand Russian troops, now there are 45,000

Russia has concentrated about 45,000 troops in the Kursk region, while at the beginning of the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there were only a few thousand soldiers.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the South Korean channel KBS

According to him, Russia wants the Ukrainian Armed Forces to withdraw from the Kursk region.

"This is a specific slap in the face. This is the statement that I have always told my partners, and they did not believe that Russia uses its entire army exclusively on the territory of Ukraine, against Ukraine. Russia is not protected by anything," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy noted that all the weak troops remained on the territory of the Russian Federation - all the untrained, non-combatant units that are unable to defend their country.

"Our first operation in the Kursk region proved this. Russia has now concentrated about 45,000 troops where there were no people, where they had several thousand," the president said.

He believes that Russia will increase the number of personnel in this area. However, according to the president, Russia lacks its own forces, so they sent military from North Korea to the Kursk region.

"If they didn't want to restore their territorial integrity there, why else would they want to get North Korean troops there, in addition to their own troops, because they don't have enough of their own forces," the head of state added.

He explained that with this operation, Ukraine defended its northern border, as the Russians intended to seize Sumy region.

"We didn't let them do it, we took a preventive step," the president emphasized, adding that Ukraine did not occupy anything, but only created a buffer zone.