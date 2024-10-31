Zelenskyy tells how Russia pays North Korea for its help: DPRK will ask Russia to fight for it in future

North Korea benefits from cooperation with Russia in terms of technology, real war experience, and money.

This opinion was voiced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the South Korean TV channel KBS.

"North Korea receives these technologies. Also, North Korea gets the opportunity to experience its people, those civilians who will work at the relevant factories, as well as money for all these people," the president said.

According to him, DPRK citizens can work at factories producing weapons and various shells in Russia. In addition, the occupiers are increasing the production of "Shaheds" at an Iranian plant. Therefore, according to the president, the DPRK will send civilians to gain experience in "modern warfare technologies."

In addition, for North Korea, cooperation with Russia is an opportunity to train soldiers in a real land war, Zelenskyy emphasized. He also did not rule out the possibility that Russia gives money to the DPRK for cooperation.

"North Korea started helping Russia for a reason. They have plans. Frankly, I am surprised by China's silence, because it is one of the guarantors of security in your region. I won't say that China is on our side, but we believed that it was one of the guarantors of security in your region," Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, the DPRK is currently dragging the entire Asian region into a war.

"They are not doing this (participating in Russia's war against Ukraine - Ed.) by chance. They will then ask Russia to do the same in their direction," the President said.