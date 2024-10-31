Ukraine will not give up occupied territories, regardless of US election results - Zelenskyy

Regardless of the results of the US presidential election and changes in further support, Ukraine is not going to give up the territories occupied by Russia.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"The new President of the United States can either strengthen support for Ukraine or weaken it. Weakening support for Ukraine will allow Russia to occupy us more. Weakening support for Ukraine will not allow us to win this war. And this is true," the Head of State emphasized.

That is why, according to him, Ukraine is not talking about compromises of territories, but that "there may be certain diplomatic ways." At the same time, they depend on the policy of the United States of America.

"And in Trump's case, he declared that he is a man of action, and he just wants to end the war quickly and find some kind of model. But if Trump wants to simply force Ukraine to give up everything in order to reach an agreement with Russia, I don't think it's possible today," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He emphasized that Ukraine does not recognize its occupied territories as Russian, "no matter what anyone wants, no matter who wins in the United States and no matter how long Putin is the leader of the Russian Federation, it is impossible."

"In any case, Ukraine does not have the constitutional right to give up its legitimate state territories, and therefore legally it is simply impossible, no matter what Putin comes up with," Zelenskyy summarized.

As a reminder, former U.S. President Donald Trump said he would try to end the war in Ukraine as president-elect.