Zelenskyy: Russia officially confirmed to major countries involvement of North Korean military in war at intelligence level

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia has officially confirmed the involvement of the North Korean military in Russia's war against Ukraine at the intelligence level.

The head of the Ukrainian state said this in an interview with the South Korean TV channel KBS, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Russia has officially confirmed the involvement of the North Korean military at the intelligence level," Zelenskyy said.

He clarified that the Russians had officially confirmed this information to major countries at their level.