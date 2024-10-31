UK and Germany to equip helicopters for Ukraine with modern missile systems

Germany and the United Kingdom will equip Sea King helicopters for Ukraine with modern missile systems.

This was reported on the website of the British government, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

The report says that the countries will provide Ukraine with new offensive capabilities in the short term. However, the agency did not specify how many helicopters will be provided, as well as what systems they plan to equip them with.

In addition, the UK plans to increase its support for the armored vehicles coalition led by Germany and Poland. Germany, for its part, intends to support the coalition on drones led by Latvia and the UK.

The Sea King helicopter is a twin-engine deck helicopter designed to fight submarines. Since 1963, the UK has produced 41 helicopters of this type in six different modifications. Ukraine received the first helicopter from the UK in January 2023, and in January 2024, Germany announced the transfer of six more.