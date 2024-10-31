Zelenskyy: Ukraine is waiting for group of specialists from South Korea

Ukraine is waiting for a group of experts from South Korea to exchange data.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with the South Korean TV channel KBS, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We had a very good conversation with the President of South Korea, we have very good relations with him. We are waiting for the relevant group. South Korea has officially announced that it will send experts to us. We will be glad to see them, we will certainly exchange the data that we have, we will be glad to cooperate," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that the DPRK's participation in Russia's war against Ukraine will have a negative impact on South Korea, as the North Korean military will gain combat experience.

"This is important. This is a challenge to your region as well. The experience that North Korea will gain during the war... will play against you and against peace and for war, because the ambitions of the North Korean leader are known," the President added.