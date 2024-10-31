Qatar, RSA and Vatican to help return deported Ukrainian children, - Canadian Foreign Minister Joly

Qatar, the Republic of South Africa and the Vatican will mediate in negotiations on the return of Ukrainian children from Russia, while Lithuania, along with Qatar, offered to become transit countries on the way of Ukrainians home.

This was stated by Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly at a press briefing following the Ministerial Conference on the Human Dimension of the Peace Formula in Montreal, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We were able to involve more countries in the negotiations to bring more people home," the Canadian Foreign Minister said.

She emphasized that children returning home would be a particularly big victory.

Joly reported on the Montreal Commitment adopted following the meeting, which outlines joint steps in the context of the return of prisoners and deportees.

"I would like to personally thank Qatar, South Africa and the Holy See for their offer to act as direct mediators to support and negotiate the return of children," the Canadian diplomat said.

According to her, it was the first time that clear commitments were voiced in this regard.

She added that she was "very grateful to Lithuania and Qatar, who offered to be transit countries and provide a favorable environment for the return of Ukrainians on their way home."

Joly also thanked the UAE for its role as an intermediary in the exchange of prisoners of war.