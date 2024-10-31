Ukraine and European Commission will work on dozens of negotiating chapters in 2025 - Stefanishyna

In 2025, Ukraine will work with the European Commission on dozens of negotiating chapters that will pave the way for EU accession.

This was stated on television by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

The official reminded that the day before the European Commission had published the Enlargement Report.

Read more: European Commission prepares report without recommendations to promote Ukraine’s accession - Financial Times

"The European Commission has recommended that we move quickly, in early 2025, to open the next clusters. We are talking about dozens of negotiation chapters, not just one or two, and this is a very important recommendation. Of course, there are some suggestions or concerns, they are objectively reflected in the Report, but in general the picture is quite positive, we have achieved the effect we wanted," Stefanishyna emphasized.

She expressed hope that the next rounds of negotiations to be held in November and December will define roadmaps on issues that require joint work.

"In particular, by the end of the year, we will present roadmaps for the establishment of the rule of law, the functioning of democratic institutions, and public administration reform. I think this will be a new breath for us, Ukrainians, because the state is changing and mobilizing even more. That is why we are moving towards unity, moving towards the EU," summarized Stefanishyna.

Read more: EU aims to put Ukraine in position to negotiate peace on favorable terms - European Commission

On October 30, the European Commission adopted the annual Enlargement Package, which contains a detailed assessment of the state of affairs and progress made by Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and Turkey on their way to EU accession. The assessments are accompanied by recommendations and guidance on reform priorities. In particular, the European Commission recommended that Kyiv improve the results of investigations of high-level corruption cases next year.