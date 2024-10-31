Russia conducts artillery and drone training for DPRK soldiers - Pentagon

The Russian Federation has conducted training for the North Korean military in the use of artillery, drones and basic infantry operations.

This was announced by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

According to Austin, North Korean soldiers were also given Russian uniforms and equipment.

"By turning to North Korea for human resources, Putin is showing the world another sign of weakness," the Pentagon chief said.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense said that the Russian army has suffered significant losses in recent months - more than 1,200 soldiers. According to Lloyd, this is "more than ever in Putin's war."

"The United States will continue to increase security assistance to Ukraine, as will our allies and partners in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. This includes artillery and air defense, armored vehicles, ammunition, and other critical equipment," Austin emphasized.

Participation of DPRK troops in Russia's war against Ukraine

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed Russia's involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine.

On October 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, according to intelligence, the first North Korean military would be used by Russia in combat zones on October 27-28.

On October 28, the Pentagon said that the DPRK had sent about 10,000 of its military to Russia for training and further participation in hostilities against Ukraine, which would take place over the next "few weeks."

The Pentagon said that Ukrainian troops could use the American weapons provided to them against the North Korean military if the DPRK enters the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said that approximately several thousand North Korean soldiers are moving towards the Kursk region of Russia. A smaller number of them are already in the Kursk region.

