Russia is negotiating with DPRK on supplying engineer troops and civilians to work at factories - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is aware that, in addition to the DPRK military contingent that will fight against Ukraine, negotiations are underway to supply engineering troops and a large number of civilians from North Korea to work at certain Russian military plants.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with the South Korean TV channel KBS, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Russia will take certain escalation steps. The involvement of the military - both officers and soldiers of North Korea - is a way that Russia does not even hide. It all started with the transfer of millions - according to our data, 3.5 million artillery shells - from North Korea to Russia. Russia was killing our people with all these millions. North Korea also transferred missiles. We are already talking about a contingent that will fight against us. Today, we know that three thousand North Korean soldiers are already in a training camp. We know that the number will soon be increased to 12,000 soldiers and officers. We also know that negotiations are underway to supply engineering troops, as well as civilians - a large number of civilians from North Korea - to work at certain Russian military plants," Zelenskyy said.

