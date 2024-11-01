Canada is persuading other countries to allow Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Canada seeks to persuade other states to grant Ukraine permission to use long-range weapons against targets in Russia.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said this in Montreal at the end of the conference on the Peace Formula, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We approve of Ukraine's use of long-range weapons against targets in Russia, as Ukraine needs it for self-defense. We are also trying to persuade other countries to take this position," the Foreign Minister said.

Read also on Censor.NET: Canada provides Ukraine with a new aid package worth 47 million US dollars: small arms, ammunition and protective equipment

Earlier, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he was "absolutely" convinced that Ukraine could win even without long-range weapons authorization.

According to him, the US and its allies are developing an action plan to support the "strategic plan" presented earlier by the Ukrainian president.