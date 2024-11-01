US and NATO should consider possibility of striking North Korean troops in Ukraine - head of congressional committee Turner

Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Mike Turner said that the United States and NATO allies should consider attacking "directly on North Korean troops" if they are on the territory of Ukraine and participate in hostilities on the side of the Russian Armed Forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Voice of America.

Republican Congressman Turner also believes that Ukraine should be able to attack legitimate military targets in Russia with weapons supplied by the United States or NATO allies, or with its own weapons without restrictions.

He emphasized that the participation of DPRK troops in the war against Ukraine should be a red line for the United States and NATO, and the allies should not rule out attacks on North Korean troops if they fight in Ukraine.

Read also on Censor.NET: We will be ready to exchange North Korean military for Ukrainian prisoners, - Zelenskyy

"I believe that the United States and its NATO allies should seriously discuss and consider attacking North Korean troops directly if they are in Ukraine and attacking it," Turner said.

According to the congressman, "North Korean troops have no place in Europe, they should not be attacking a European country."

"And I think it's in the interest of NATO and the interest of the United States as a NATO member that Asian, North Korean communist troops do not march into a European country and attack it," Turner added.

Read also: Russia is negotiating with the DPRK on the supply of engineering troops and civilians to work at factories, - Zelenskyy

The politician emphasized that the decision to attack North Korean troops should not necessarily be made, but, in his opinion, "a reasonable discussion on this topic should be held."

"I think they should discuss that North Korean troops should not be free from being valid military targets of the United States and NATO," Turner added.

Participation of DPRK troops in Russia's war against Ukraine

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed Russia's involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine.

On October 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that, according to intelligence, the first North Korean military would be used by Russia in combat zones on October 27-28.

Read it on Censor.NET: Participation of DPRK troops in the war against Ukraine should be a "red line" for the US and NATO, - House Intelligence Committee Chairman Turner in a letter to Biden

On October 28, the Pentagon said that the DPRK had sent about 10,000 of its military to Russia for training and further participation in hostilities against Ukraine, which will happen in the "next few weeks."

The Pentagon said that Ukrainian troops could use the American weapons provided to them against the North Korean military if the DPRK enters the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said that approximately several thousand North Korean soldiers have already deployed to the Kursk region of Russia. A smaller number of them are already in the Kursk region.