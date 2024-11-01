AFU repelled most of enemy’s attacks in Kurakhove sector - General Staff

In the last day, 170 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The Defence Forces repelled 60 enemy attacks in the Kurakhove sector.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the AFU.

Shellings of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using seven missiles, as well as 57 air strikes, dropped 108 GABs, and used 1,366 kamikaze drones. In addition, it carried out 4241 shellings, including 160 from MLRS.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Kharkiv, Varvarivka, Kozacha Lopan, Berestove, Katerynivka, Uspenivka, Kostiantynopolske, Velyka Novosilka, Rozdolne, Kurakhove, Antonivka, Ulakly, Yurkivka, Tavriiske, Mala Tokmachka and Kozatske.

Hostilities in the east

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked three times in the vicinity of Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupyansk sector, 15 occupiers' attacks took place over the last day. Defence forces repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Lozova, Berestove and Vyshneve.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 21 times. He tried to advance near Katerynivka, Stepove, Hrekivka, Terny and in Serebrianskyi forest.

In the Kramatorsk sector, one firefight was registered in the area of Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out three attacks near Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 35 aggressor's assault and offensive actions in the areas of Promin, Lysivka and Vyshneve.

In the Kurakhivka sector, the Defence Forces repelled 60 attacks on the positions of our troops near Novoselydivka, Kreminna Balka, Novodmytrivka, Ostrovske, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka and Yelizavetivka. The occupiers were most actively trying to advance in the areas of Antonivka and Yelyzavetivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made five assaults on our positions in the areas of Bohoiavlenka and Trudove. He actively used attack and bomber aircraft to attack the area.

Situation in the south and north

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers attacked twice in the direction of Novodanylivka, received a fierce rebuff and suffered losses.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the Russian invaders stormed the positions of our units four times, but were unsuccessful.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aircraft from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

The operation in the Kursk region is ongoing. According to available information, Russian aviation conducted 21 strikes using 33 GABs on its territory over the past day.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defence Forces hit one facility of the missile troops and artillery and nine areas of concentration of personnel and equipment of the Russian invaders.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1,460 casualties over the last day. Ukrainian troops also neutralised 6 tanks, 20 armoured combat vehicles, 26 artillery systems, one MLRS, 25 operational and tactical UAVs, one cruise missile, 77 vehicles and nine units of occupiers' special equipment.

