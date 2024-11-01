2,023 UAVs were launched by Russian Federation over Ukraine in October 2024 - General Staff. INFOGRAPHICS

More than 2,000 Shahed attack UAVs and other unidentified drones were launched by the Russian occupiers in Ukraine in October 2024.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, last month, the invaders launched a total of 2023 UAVs. Of these, 1185 were destroyed/suppressed by Ukrainian defenders, 738 units were lost locally, and another 29 UAVs left the controlled airspace of Ukraine.

"In total, since the beginning of 2024, the enemy has launched 6,987 attack UAVs on the territory of Ukraine. Mostly, enemy drones were aimed at the civilian and critical infrastructure of Ukraine," the General Staff noted.

"Thanks to the professionalism and skill of the military personnel of the Defense Forces, thousands of lives of our people were saved from Russian aerial terror, hundreds of homes of Ukrainian citizens and important state facilities were saved from destruction," it added.

