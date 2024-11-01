"Meat assaults" of occupiers in Toretsk are winding down, enemy needs replenishment - deputy chief of staff of "Karpatska Sich" battalion

The Russian army in Toretsk needs to be replenished. The occupiers can no longer conduct "meat assaults" as before.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Mykhailo Stoikevych, Deputy Chief of Staff, Head of the Planning Group of the Headquarters of the 49th Separate Assault Battalion "Karpatska Sich", during a telethon.

"They are also running out of supplies, they are also replenishing. We know that they have territories where they accumulate, where they are coordinated. If there is a pause, it means that they are bringing in new people and training them. And then we meet them," said Mykhailo Stoikevych.

Read more: Russian occupiers remain in eastern outskirts of Toretsk, Donetsk region. Ukrainian defence forces have stabilised contact line, - OTG "Luhansk"