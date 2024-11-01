Number of treason convictions in Russia has been increasing recently, - British intelligence

Over the past nine years, the number of convictions on treason charges in Russia has reached its highest level.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by British intelligence, citing data from independent Russian media.

According to the Russian Ministry of Justice, more verdicts were attained down in the first six months of 2024 than in the entire year of 2023, the review notes. The number of sentences for criminal articles related to extremism, terrorism and "disinformation" has also increased.

"These data indicate that the Russian government is increasingly relying on coercion and demonstrative deterrence to maintain control over segments of the population hostile to the regime," the review says.

According to the agency, before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Putin's regime "usually preferred more subtle ways to combat dissent."

