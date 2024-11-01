25 people died and 146 were injured as result of Russian shelling of Kherson community in October
In October 2024, 25 people died in the Kherson community due to shelling by the occupiers, and 146 more were injured.
This was reported by Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson CMA, Censor.NET reports.
"We know of 25 dead and 146 wounded as a result of shelling of the Kherson community by the Russian occupation forces in October," the statement reads.
According to him, the death toll last month was almost four times higher than in September.
"My condolences to the families and friends. I wish a speedy recovery to all those wounded by Russian aggression. Kherson remembers each and every one of them. Life goes on for the sake of Victory," added the CMA chief.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password