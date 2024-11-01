More than 100 "Shaheds" have flown to Belarus since July 2024 - Belarusian Hajun. INFOGRAPHICS

Since July 2024, more than 100 Russian Shahed-type attack UAVs have already flown into Belarus.

This was reported by Belarusian Hajun, Censor.NET informs.

Since 7:00 p.m. on July 11, 2024, 106 Shaheds, 1 Russian Supercam, and 1 Orlan have flown into the airspace of Belarus.

The number of drones that flew into the Republic of Belarus by month:

July - 9;

August - 12;

September - 27;

October - 49;

November - 9.

"In addition, during the observation period, it was confirmed that six shaheds were shot down/fell on the territory of Belarus (and another fell in Latvia, having flown ≈500 km through Belarus).

The number of drones that have been disappeared from radar has already reached 28, which means that right now there could be dozens of crashed drones lying around in Belarus. And there is all grounds to believe that the "Shahed" incursions into the airspace of Belarus will not only continue, but their frequency will increase," the analysts noted.

