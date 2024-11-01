There are currently no grounds for power outages - Ukrenergo

As of November 1, 2024, there are no grounds for introducing power outage schedules.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrenergo, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, some media outlets have disseminated information about the possible introduction of hourly power outage schedules in Ukraine starting next week. NPC Ukrenergo is reporting on this issue: As of today, there are no grounds for the introduction of consumption restriction schedules for the population," the company said.

Ukrenergo confirmed that the drop in air temperature at the beginning of next week is indeed predicted to lead to an increase in energy consumption.

"However, only NPC Ukrenergo can predict whether it will be necessary to use power outages (in particular, for household consumers), as it has not yet provided any forecasts on the use of restrictive measures," they added.

