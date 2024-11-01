Cabinet of Ministers has established Council of Coordination Headquarters for Treatment of POWs

On Friday, November 1, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine ordered the creation of the Council of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of POWs.

This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the Council of the Coordination Headquarters is the highest governing body in the structure of the Coordination Headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war.

Thus, the Council includes the Minister of Defense, the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, the Minister of Internal Affairs, as well as the Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

In addition, a negotiation team and regional offices (working groups) have been set up within the Coordination Headquarters. There will also be a public council, candidates to which will be selected on a competitive basis.

"The adopted changes will contribute to a more transparent process of forming exchange lists, as well as more effective work on the release of Ukrainian defenders who are in enemy captivity," the Ministry of Reintegration said.

Read more: Russians killed more than 100 Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered - Lubinets