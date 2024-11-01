More than 45 countries signed commitment to return civilian and POWs captured by Russia to Ukraine - Coordination Headquarters for Treatment of POWs

In Montreal, during a ministerial conference on the human dimension of war, more than 45 countries signed a commitment to return civilians, POWs and children captured by Russia to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of POWs.

As noted, during the conference, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said that the countries agreed to coordinate efforts to collect information about Ukrainians held in Russia and create safe ways for their return.

"Human lives must be protected. Children, civilians and prisoners of war must be allowed to return home," said Joly.



According to Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, nearly 42,000 Ukrainians are missing, and nearly 20,000 children have been deported to the aggressor country.

