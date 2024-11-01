If the situation remains as it is now, Ukraine may get through winter without scheduled power outages - DTEK

Ukraine may get through the winter without scheduled power outages if energy facilities are protected from shelling.

DTEK Executive Director Dmytro Sakharuk said this in a commentary to Telegraf, Censor.NET reports.

When asked when to expect the return of the electricity schedules, he said that the power company may not return to them.

"I can't say (when to expect the schedules to return - Ed.), because if the situation is the same as it is now, then, in principle, we will not return to the schedules. We may go through the winter like this. This is a big disclaimer, if we can effectively protect our facilities, such as generation and transmission [of electricity], from the point of view of air defense. This is, of course, such a very important component to get through the winter without outages," Sakharuk said.