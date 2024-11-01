Poroshenko hands over 8 "Ai-Petri" EW systems to troops

Petro Poroshenko has handed over 8 Ai-Petri electronic warfare systems to the troops.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ES press service.

"Today, we are simultaneously handing over 8 systems to counter enemy technical intelligence called Ai-Petri. In the spring of this year, when we started this project, we managed to produce and hand over two systems to the soldiers every month. And in October, we set a record - 18 "Ai-Petri" systems rolled off the production line," Poroshenko said. The cost of the eight systems is UAH 50 million.

"They will be sent to every direction of the frontline and to units representing different branches of the armed forces. From now on, they will cover the Navy in Odesa, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, the 116th Army Brigade in Luhansk region, the Omega Special Forces, the 4th Brigade's assault troops and the Magyar Birds drone specialists in the East. And, of course, the complex went to the 18th Center for Countering Technical Intelligence," said the ES leader.

Last November, Petro Poroshenko announced that he would invest UAH 150 million in the development of a state-of-the-art system for countering technical intelligence, later called Ai-Petri SV. As of now, the project's funding has exceeded UAH 200 million, and dozens of systems have already been handed over to the front.